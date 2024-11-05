Foundation stone laid for Rs 2.5 cr eye hospital in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th November 2024 3:59 pm IST
Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha lays foundation for new eye hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, November 5 laid the foundation stone for the Lions Eye Hospital at Balanagar which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Narasimha congratulated the management of the Y Kishan Rao Lions Eye Hospital for providing better services to the common people for the last 40 years with a relentless sense of service.

The programme was attended by hospital chairman Y Naveen Rao, vice chairman, Kukatpally Madhavareddy and constituency Congress in charge Bandi Ramesh among others.

