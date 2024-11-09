Foundation stone laid for Young India Skills University in Telangana

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the Young India Skills University was laid by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at the Net Zero Valley in Meerkhanpet, Kandukur Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Friday.

The vision for the university began with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on October 26. The event was attended by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and MEIL managing director PV Krishna Reddy.

MEIL has pledged Rs 200 crore for constructing the university, with the aim of meeting international standards in education and infrastructure.

Designed to meet global standards, the university will feature sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure. The campus will include an academic block, administration block, library, auditorium, advanced classrooms, laboratories, and other essential facilities.

The university will operate on a zero-carbon footprint design, incorporating an open-air system with advanced ventilation, which will eliminate the need for air conditioning.

The foundation ceremony was attended by MEIL director Ravi P Reddy, vice president G Shiva Kumar, Project Managers Madan Kumar and Venkateshwarulu, along with other key members of the project team.