Four arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 60 lakhs in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons of a nine-member gang were arrested by the police here on Tuesday on charges of looting 1700 grams of gold coins worth Rs. 60,00,000.

The accused were identified as 30-year-old Rahman Gafoor Athar from Sangli district of Maharashtra, 35-year-old Zakir Ghani Athar from Chikkadpally of Hyderabad, 31-year-olds Praveen Yadav and Akash Arun Hovil, both hailing from Sangli district of Maharashtra.

According to a press release, on the morning of May 24, five persons entered the gold shop posing as IT officials. They took away the mobile phones of the workers and stole 17 gold coins, each weighing 100 grams.

After the loot, they locked the workers in a room and ran away.

A complaint was registered on May 27 by the shop’s manager Anand Khedekar following which police arrested four persons and recovered a part of the stolen gold on Tuesday.