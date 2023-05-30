Four arrested for stealing gold worth Rs 60 lakhs in Secunderabad

On the morning of May 24, five persons entered the gold shop posing as IT officials and stole 17 gold coins, each weighing 100 grams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 30th May 2023 8:21 pm IST
Gold biscuits worth Rs. 91 lakh seized at RGIA
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Four persons of a nine-member gang were arrested by the police here on Tuesday on charges of looting 1700 grams of gold coins worth Rs. 60,00,000.

The accused were identified as 30-year-old Rahman Gafoor Athar from Sangli district of Maharashtra, 35-year-old Zakir Ghani Athar from Chikkadpally of Hyderabad, 31-year-olds Praveen Yadav and Akash Arun Hovil, both hailing from Sangli district of Maharashtra.

Also Read

According to a press release, on the morning of May 24, five persons entered the gold shop posing as IT officials. They took away the mobile phones of the workers and stole 17 gold coins, each weighing 100 grams.

MS Education Academy

After the loot, they locked the workers in a room and ran away.

A complaint was registered on May 27 by the shop’s manager Anand Khedekar following which police arrested four persons and recovered a part of the stolen gold on Tuesday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 30th May 2023 8:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button