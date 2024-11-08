Four arrested in vandalism of Gandhi statue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police arrested four individuals on Thursday in connection with the recent vandalism of a Gandhi statue in Lake View Colony, Pragathinagar, located on the outskirts of the city.

The incident occurred on the night of November 4, 2024, when unidentified persons damaged the statue, prompting a complaint from local resident Jagga Madhu Sudhan Reddy. A case was immediately registered, and an investigation was launched, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K. Suresh Kumar, Balanagar Zone, who addressed the media.

In a swift response, the Bachupally Police, in coordination with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Balanagar Zone, arrested four suspects: Koppadi Naveen, Varalakshmi Narasimha, Tannaru Brahmaiah, and Koorala Praveen, all residents of 191 Colony in Pragathinagar under Bachupally jurisdiction.

During the arrest, police seized two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the accused. The investigation revealed that the suspects often gathered near the statue at night to consume alcohol. After the statue was installed, they felt it disrupted their activities and, in frustration, vandalized it.

DCP Kumar praised the prompt and effective action by the Bachupally Police and the Balanagar Zone SOT in swiftly identifying and apprehending the suspects.