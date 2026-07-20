Four children among five killed in house collapse in UP

Muzaffarnagar: As many as five members of a family, including four children, died after their house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Habibpur village under the Fugana police station area, where the house caved in due to incessant rain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan, 2, Ahad, 5, Alshifa, 7, Rukhsar, 11, and Islam 75, he said.

Five other family members sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, Kumar said.

घटना का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना फुगाना पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य कराया गया। घायलों को तत्काल उपचार हेतु अस्पताल भेजा गया जहां पर दौराने उपचार 05 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गयी है । पुलिस द्वारा मृतकों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भिजवाकर आवश्यक… — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) July 20, 2026

According to the official, the family was having its meal inside the house when the structure suddenly collapsed under the impact of the heavy rainfall.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.