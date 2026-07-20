Four children among five killed in house collapse in UP

Five other family members sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
UP Police at the house collapse site
UP Police at the house collapse site

Muzaffarnagar: As many as five members of a family, including four children, died after their house collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

The incident occurred in Habibpur village under the Fugana police station area, where the house caved in due to incessant rain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan, 2, Ahad, 5, Alshifa, 7, Rukhsar, 11, and Islam 75, he said.

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Five other family members sustained injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, Kumar said.

According to the official, the family was having its meal inside the house when the structure suddenly collapsed under the impact of the heavy rainfall.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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