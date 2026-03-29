Four siblings booked for harassing elderly parents in Siddipet

The couple own a house and six acres of agricultural land in Dubbak village.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th March 2026 8:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana police, on Sunday, March 29, booked cases against four people after their elderly parents lodged a complaint alleging harassment over a property dispute in Siddipet.

Kanakaiah and Roja have three sons, Suresh, Swamy and Yellam, and a daughter, Kavita. The couple own a house and six acres of agricultural land in Dubbak village.

In the past, Kanakaiah and Roja had approached the police, saying their children were threatening them to sell their house and land and distribute the property. At that time, the police counselled the sons and daughter and sent them.

Subhan Haleem

However, the harassment continued, and on Sunday, the elderly couple filed a complaint. Kanakaiah and Roja said their sons came home in an inebriated condition and created a nuisance.

On instructions from the Siddipet Police Commissioner, S Rashmi Perumal, a case was booked against all children.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th March 2026 8:32 pm IST

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