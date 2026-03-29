Neglect elderly parents, lose salary: Telangana Assembly passes new Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Sunday, March 29, passed the ‘Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,’ aimed at ensuring financial security for senior citizens.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Bill seeks to go beyond existing central legislation.

He noted that the country already has a national law, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

However, the State’s new Bill will also cover public representatives and private employees.

The Bill mandates that public representatives, government employees, and private employees care for their elderly parents. Failure to comply will result in a deduction of 15 per cent of the salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, payable to the parents.

Speaking during the discussion, Reddy cited the case of Vijaypat Singhania, who had bequeathed his entire assets to his son, only to be later turned out.

“The state government, as a social responsibility, has brought this Bill. It is not like any other legislation. While inculcating moral values among people, if anyone neglects their parents, they should be brought under the purview of the law to ensure they care for them,” he said.

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Reddy added that it is society’s responsibility to correct children who neglect their parents, and termed it unfortunate that the state has to enact such legislation.

According to Reddy, those who neglect their parents have no right to live in society.

“There is no life without parents. It is everyone’s responsibility to look after them,” Minister Konda Surekha said while participating in the discussion on the Bill.

“There is a need to fix responsibilities. Society needs to change its attitude towards the elderly. I sincerely appreciate the chief minister for bringing such an initiative,” she said.

BJP MLA Payal Shankar, describing it as the “first of its kind in the country”, said his party supports the Bill and suggested that the amount specified should be enhanced.

CPI member K Sambasiva Rao said his party also supports the Bill.