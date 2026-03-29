Telangana employees to lose 15 pc salary for neglecting elderly parents

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, March 28, introduced the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring Bill-2026. The bill proposes deducting 15 per cent salary of government and private employees for neglecting elderly parents.

The deducted amount will be transferred directly into the parents’ bank accounts. Parents seeking help in this regard can submit applications to the district collector, who will review the case and determine the appropriate financial allowance.

The deduction will be capped at 15 per cent of the employee’s salary or Rs 10,000 per month, whichever is lower.

Applications can be submitted individually by the mother, father, or jointly, and the officer must resolve the matter within 2 months.

In case the district collector doesn’t take action, the parents can file an appeal with retired High Court judge, who will act as a commissioner on the state level to ensure accountability.

The Telangana government said that the bill is part of its broader efforts to address social issues and curb the neglect of elderly citizens, stressing that people must uphold their moral and financial responsibility toward parents.