Four critical after electrocution at Telangana school

The flagpole was being brought from the first floor to the ground when it came in contact with the overhead power cable.

Hyderabad: Four people were electrocuted at a government school in Jayashankar Bhupalpally of Telangana. Their condition remains critical.

According to reports, the incident took place at Mahadevpur Government School in the district when three students and a school attendant were making arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations.

The flagpole was being brought from the first floor to the ground when it came in contact with the overhead power cable. Four people, including three students, were electrocuted and suffered burns.

On noticing it, the other people rushed the four people to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

