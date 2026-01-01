Four DJs among five caught in New Year drug sweep in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police arrested five people, including four DJs working at popular pubs, after they tested positive for cannabis during surprise checks conducted across the city on New Year‘s Eve on Wednesday, December 31.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, along with the Prohibition and Excise Department and local police, deployed teams to check pubs, resorts and party venues on Wednesday night and continued testing people even past midnight as they left the celebrations, a press release said.

Of the 51 people screened at various pubs and resorts, four disc jockeys (DJ) tested positive for drugs. Another person was caught during vehicle checks, where 38 people were tested, the release said.

The arrested DJs were working at some of Hyderabad’s well-known watering holes on the busiest night of the year. The accused DJs were identified as K Sridhar, 35, who was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Old Alwal; Gudati David, 28, a DJ at Sherlocks Pub in Panjagutta; Tanvir Singh, 25, who was working at Illusion Pub, and D Manibhushanam, 25, a drummer who was performing at VAVE Pub.

The fifth accused was K Ravi Krishna, 38, a resident of Sanath Nagar.

Police used testing kits to screen people on the spot. The operation covered pubs and resorts across the city’s three police Commissionerates.

However, authorities said the number of people testing positive has dropped significantly compared to previous years.