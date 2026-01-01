Four DJs among five caught in New Year drug sweep in Hyderabad

Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published: 1st January 2026 6:08 pm IST
A DJ console
Representative photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police arrested five people, including four DJs working at popular pubs, after they tested positive for cannabis during surprise checks conducted across the city on New Year‘s Eve on Wednesday, December 31.

Advertisement

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force, along with the Prohibition and Excise Department and local police, deployed teams to check pubs, resorts and party venues on Wednesday night and continued testing people even past midnight as they left the celebrations, a press release said.

Of the 51 people screened at various pubs and resorts, four disc jockeys (DJ) tested positive for drugs. Another person was caught during vehicle checks, where 38 people were tested, the release said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The arrested DJs were working at some of Hyderabad’s well-known watering holes on the busiest night of the year. The accused DJs were identified as K Sridhar, 35, who was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Old Alwal; Gudati David, 28, a DJ at Sherlocks Pub in Panjagutta; Tanvir Singh, 25, who was working at Illusion Pub, and D Manibhushanam, 25, a drummer who was performing at VAVE Pub.

The fifth accused was K Ravi Krishna, 38, a resident of Sanath Nagar.

Police used testing kits to screen people on the spot. The operation covered pubs and resorts across the city’s three police Commissionerates.

Memory Khan Seminar

However, authorities said the number of people testing positive has dropped significantly compared to previous years.

Tags
Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published: 1st January 2026 6:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Osama Salman

Osama Salman

Back to top button