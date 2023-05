Srikakulam: In a tragic incident, four elephants wandering around farmlands died Friday morning in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, in what was suspected to be a case of electrocution.

4 elephants have died due to the electrocution of the suspect.┬áThe bodies of 4 elephants were found near Katragada in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha border.While it is not clear how exactly the elephant died.@ANI pic.twitter.com/F73hKHVwcs — Manas Behera. ANI (@manasbehera07) May 12, 2023

The state forest department said it is investigating the cause of death. Forest officials stated that three of the dead elephants were big.

For the last several years, the forest department has been doing its best to push back elephants to the wild but did not succeed much.