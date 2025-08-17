Four-foot crocodile spotted at Defence Colony, police advice caution

Hyderabad: Panic broke out at Langer Houz after a four-foot-long crocodile was spotted near the Masjid e Meraj, at Defence colony on Sunday.

As the news broke out, people gathered at the spot to have a look at the reptile.

On information, police reached the spot and advised residents to stay away from the location.

The Musi River, as well as the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs, is home to crocodiles. Recently, a crocodile was spotted for the first time near a temple in Phanigiri Colony in Kothapet.

Their sightings have been reported at Kishanbagh and Chaitanyapuri areas since the start of the monsoon.