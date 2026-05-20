Four held, 1.7 kg ganja seized in twin excise raids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Department teams made two separate ganja seizures in the Hyderabad region on Wednesday, May 20, nabbing four persons in all.

In the first case, a District Task Force team acting on a tip-off arrested Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, 35, a Bihar native, near SSB Gold Plaza in Monda Market where he was allegedly waiting for buyers. Officers seized 1.12 kg of ganja and a motorcycle from him.

In the second case, the Ranga Reddy district enforcement team arrested three men at Pochampally in Ghatkesar and recovered 650 grams of ganja. The accused, Surath Singh, 20, Shiva Singh, 20, and Upari Giridhar, 30, are all from West Bengal.

During questioning, Surath and Shiva told officials that Giridhar had handed them the contraband with instructions to sell it and split the proceeds.

Cases have been registered in both instances.