Four held for cheating people with fake gold coins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of four persons was arrested on Monday, August 10, for duping people with fake gold coins on the pretext of hidden treasure.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Munnawar, 36, a mechanic and resident of Gudimalkpur; Syed Ali Ashraf, 40, an electrician and resident of ECIL; Mohammed Haji, 25, an auto driver and resident of ECIL; and Mohamed Salman, 29, a mechanic and resident of Keesara.

Munnawar worked as a mechanic; however, due to insufficient money, he planned to trick people, claiming he knew hidden treasures and would help them trace the same. The mechanic included his co-accused in the plan.

The gang targeted innocent people, claiming to have special powers to locate the treasure from the residential premises. After digging the ground, they planted a sack containing coal along with duplicate gold-coated coins. Further, the accused persons absconded from the place, stating that it would take some time to convert the coal into gold.

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The gang duped 11 people before a complaint was filed with the Rajendranagar police. A case was registered under sections 318(4), 351(2), 61(2) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police seized 25 fake gold coins, 6 kg coal, 4 kg soil, two motorcycles, an auto rickshaw, two four-wheelers, and four mobile phones from the accused.