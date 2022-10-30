Four held for stealing auto rickshaws in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th October 2022 4:53 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police detained four people for stealing passenger auto rickshaws, on Saturday.

The primary suspect, M Srinivas, allegedly used to steal parked auto rickshaws and transport them to Karnataka.

Before selling the stolen auto rickshaws to Munawar Baig, Anwar Baig, and Javed, he used to modify them. Police reported that they had seized 21 auto rickshaws worth 30 lakh. The offences took place inside the boundaries of the police stations at Malkajgiri, Neredmet, Chandanagar, and Miyapur.

