Four held, three absconding in gambling raid at Bandlaguda house

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) during a raid on a house in Alinagar, Bandlaguda, under Mailardevpally police station limits on Friday night, August 22.

Police said the accused were caught red-handed while playing card games and gambling. Cash and gambling material were seized during the raid. The police seized four mobile phones, two Activa scooters, a Skoda car, a Mahindra XUV car and playing cards from them.

Acting on information, the team raided a house. It caught Mohd Farid, 45 years, a resident of Asifnagar, Md Qurram, 43, a resident of Rajendranagar, Syed Ayub, 42 years, a resident of Attapur and A Shiva, 29 years, a resident of Bandlaguda. Three others, Mohd Idris, Mohd Irfan and Mohammed, are absconding.

The gambling was being organised at a newly constructed house at Alinagar.