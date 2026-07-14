Four Hyderabad lakes set for Rs 536 cr transformation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cleared a Rs 536.50 crore makeover project to convert four major lakes in Hyderabad into tourist spots in the lines of Hussain Sagar.

Officials from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), along with experts from IIT Hyderabad, prepared the development plan for Fox Sagar, Ameenpur Lake, Ambir Cheruvu, and Saroornagar Lake as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The government has cleared Rs 227.98 crore for the first phase of the Hyderabad project, wherein the focus would be on strengthening the lake bunds and building good roads around the lakes, besides carrying out necessary infrastructure activities. HYDRAA has been instructed to start work immediately, while HMDA will fund the project at its own expense.

Under the first phase sanction, Foxsagar at Kompally has been allotted Rs 74.35 crore, Ameenpur Lake Rs 69 crore, Amber Cheruvu near Kukatpally Rs 35 crore and Saroornagar Lake Rs 50.63 crore.

The rest of the work shall be completed in two more stages. While the second stage will encompass parks, walking paths and recreational facilities, the third stage will involve beautification and landscaping works.

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Fox Sagar has the highest overall estimated cost of the project to the tune of Rs 189 crore, followed by Ameenpur Lake at Rs 160 crore, Ambir Cheruvu at Rs 99 crore and Saroornagar Lake at Rs 88.50 crore. As part of this programme, the government has revoked land use change orders for 40 acres of land above Fox Sagar to provide greater protection to the lake.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed that development of lakes in different parts of the city will provide families with recreation facilities along with promoting tourism, as lakes like Hussain Sagar will attract many people on weekends and holidays.