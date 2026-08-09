Four injured after helium cylinder explodes near Miyapur mall

The incident reportedly happened when the cylinder was being used to fill balloons with gas.

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Traffic chaos and injured people near Miyapur mall after helium cylinder explosion.
Four injured after helium cylinder explodes near Miyapur mall

Hyderabad: A helium cylinder exploded near GSM Mall in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on the night of Saturday, August 8, leaving four people seriously injured.

The incident reportedly happened when the cylinder was being used to fill balloons with gas. Locals helped the injured and took them to a nearby private hospital.

The explosion was so powerful that a nearby ice cream vendor’s leg was blown off, Miyapur Police Station House Officer (SHO) N Jayaram told Siasat.com. “Others received minor injuries. They were given first aid,” the officer said.

Subhan Bakery

A negligence case has been registered against the balloon vendor. However, as he fled the spot after the incident, police are searching for him.

Miyapur Police reached the location and examined the spot.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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