Four injured after helium cylinder explodes near Miyapur mall

Hyderabad: A helium cylinder exploded near GSM Mall in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on the night of Saturday, August 8, leaving four people seriously injured.
The incident reportedly happened when the cylinder was being used to fill balloons with gas. Locals helped the injured and took them to a nearby private hospital.
The explosion was so powerful that a nearby ice cream vendor’s leg was blown off, Miyapur Police Station House Officer (SHO) N Jayaram told Siasat.com. “Others received minor injuries. They were given first aid,” the officer said.
A negligence case has been registered against the balloon vendor. However, as he fled the spot after the incident, police are searching for him.
Miyapur Police reached the location and examined the spot.