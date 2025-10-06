Four injured as car crashes into pole and another vehicle in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Four people suffered injuries in a road accident at Kukatpally in the city on Sunday night.

According to Kukatpally police, a car was on its way from JNTU towards Hitech city when the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a street light pole on the flyover at a high speed. After hitting the pole, the car ran over the road divider and hit another car coming on the opposite side of the road.



The police reached the spot and after great difficulty pulled the occupants of the car out. Four people who were in the two cars suffered serious injuries and shifted to hospital for treatment. A case is booked.