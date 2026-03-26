For most people, including Hyderabadis, the word ‘backwaters’ immediately takes you to Kerala’s palm-fringed canals and the steady hum of a houseboat drifting through Alleppey.

But what if we told you that a nearly identical paradise exists just an overnight train ride away from Hyderabad? Tucked away in the lush Konaseema delta of Andhra Pradesh lies Dindi, a serene village where the Godavari River slows down to create a web of emerald-green lagoons.

For those who want to experience Kerala without going too far from the city or live in a floating suite to watch the sunset over the river, Dindi is the perfect place that offers a slice of the ‘slow life’ that is as authentic as possible.

The houseboat experience in Dindi

For decades, the houseboat experience in India was synonymous with a flight to Kochi or a long trek to Srinagar. It is a little-known fact that the Konaseema delta is one of the few places in the entire country, and the only one in the Telugu states, where this specific form of “water-living” has been successfully replicated.

Unlike the backwaters of Alleppey, Dindi remains largely undiscovered. So, here you will not get stuck in the watery traffic jam, and instead will get the entire river to yourself. Furthermore, the Godavari is significantly wider than the canals of Kerala, giving a sense of oceanic vastness.

To experience this firsthand, the primary option is the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation jetty located at the Haritha Coconut Country Resort. This is the official hub for the region’s houseboat industry, where the government-run fleet and several private operators are docked. Travellers can choose between a 12-hour day cruise or a full 24-hour overnight stay, with most boats featuring two air-conditioned bedrooms and an open upper deck. For those seeking a more curated or luxury-leaning journey, premium resorts in the vicinity, such as Sterling Palavelli Godavari and RVR Sarovar Portico, also offer private houseboat excursions.

Other things to do in Dindi

Also known as God’s Own Village, Dindi serves as the perfect base to explore the wider Konaseema region. Some things to do here include:

– Antharvedi Sagara Sangamam: A 20 km drive leads to the stunning confluence where the Vashista Godavari meets the Bay of Bengal.

– The Lighthouse: Climb the 19th-century Antharvedi Lighthouse for a panoramic view of the river merging into the sea.

– Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple: Visit this historic 15th-century temple, a major spiritual landmark in the delta.

– Peruru Heritage Village: Walk through a “living museum” of 100-year-old traditional mansions and ancient layout.

– Adurru Buddhist Site: Explore the ruins of a 2,400-year-old Mahastupa dating back to the Ashokan era.

– Adventure Sports: Many riverside resorts now offer kayaking, zip-lining, and zorbing for those seeking an adrenaline fix.

How to reach from Hyderabad?

For those who enjoy a long drive, Dindi is approximately 450 km from Hyderabad. The journey takes roughly 8 to 9 hours via the Suryapet and Vijayawada route. The roads are well-maintained, and the stretch through the Konaseema coconut groves is particularly scenic.

Currently, it is the best time to visit, as the weather is pleasant and the humidity is low, making it perfect for afternoon houseboat cruises. The monsoon (July to September) is also a beautiful time to visit, as the delta turns a vivid emerald green, though heavy rains can occasionally delay boat departures.