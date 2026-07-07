Four Kamareddy youth duped of Rs 9.37 lakh in Russia jobs scam

Hyderabad: One person was arrested in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district on Sunday, July 5, for allegedly duping four people of Rs 9.37 lakh by promising them jobs in Russia and issuing fake visas.

The accused has been identified as Galeti Venkatayya alias Venkat, a native of Nizamabad district. According to Kamareddy Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhusudhan, Venkat had promised to provide Bhukya Naresh and his three friends jobs in Russia and collected Rs 9.37 lakh in the name of visa processing.

However, Venkat allegedly gave them fake visas and even withheld their passports, after which the victims approached the Machareddy Police. A case was registered and Venkat was apprehended during a vehicle check on Sunday.

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During questioning, Venkat reportedly confessed to the involvement of two others in the fraud. Three passports belonging to Bhukya Jitender, Gugulot Suresh and Maloth Nithin were seized by the police, along with Rs 45,000 cash, a mobile phone and a bike that was allegedly bought with the fraud money.

Bhukya Naresh’s passport is currently with another accused and is yet to be recovered. Efforts are underway to catch the absconding accused.