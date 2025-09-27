Overseas job scam in Hyderabad: Three Telangana men duped of Rs 38L

The victims urged the state to act against the fraudsters and help recover their money.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th September 2025 11:18 am IST
Four men standing before a
Three Telangana men with NRI Advisory Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy (second from right) at Pravasi Prajavani, Hyderabad, seeking justice for Rs 38L job scam.

Hyderabad: Three men from Telangana have claimed that they were cheated of a total of Rs 38 lakh by two Hyderabad-based consultancies while attempting to secure jobs in Italy and New Zealand.

This came to light when, on Friday, September 26, submitted a petition at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme held at Begumpet Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for justice. Telangana Government’s NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman, Mandha Bheem Reddy, provided guidance to the complainants.

In a complaint, the victims, Mani Shravan from Gopalpet village in Nirmal district, Ram Sridhar from Dhani village, and Thimmareddygari Shravan Kumar Reddy from Medak town, reported that despite paying substantial sums to the consultancies, they neither received overseas employment nor were refunded their money.

They explained their grievance to CM Prajavani’s Special Police Officer (DSP) Umender Velagala, who directed Nagole Police, through the Home Department counter, to register a formal case.

According to their statements, the sums paid to the consultancies were:

  • Mani Shravan – Rs 13 lakh
  • Ram Sridhar – Rs 12 lakh
  • Shravan Kumar Reddy – Rs 13 lakh

The victims have urged the state government to take strict action against the fraudulent consultancies and assist them in recovering their money.

This incident adds to a growing number of employment fraud cases in India, where fake consultancies exploit job seekers with promises of overseas opportunities.

