Overseas job scam in Hyderabad: Three Telangana men duped of Rs 38L

Hyderabad: Three men from Telangana have claimed that they were cheated of a total of Rs 38 lakh by two Hyderabad-based consultancies while attempting to secure jobs in Italy and New Zealand.

This came to light when, on Friday, September 26, submitted a petition at the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme held at Begumpet Praja Bhavan, Hyderabad, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for justice. Telangana Government’s NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman, Mandha Bheem Reddy, provided guidance to the complainants.

Telangana men with Mandha Bheem Reddy at Pravasi Prajavani over Rs 38L job scam.

In a complaint, the victims, Mani Shravan from Gopalpet village in Nirmal district, Ram Sridhar from Dhani village, and Thimmareddygari Shravan Kumar Reddy from Medak town, reported that despite paying substantial sums to the consultancies, they neither received overseas employment nor were refunded their money.

They explained their grievance to CM Prajavani’s Special Police Officer (DSP) Umender Velagala, who directed Nagole Police, through the Home Department counter, to register a formal case.

According to their statements, the sums paid to the consultancies were:

Mani Shravan – Rs 13 lakh

Ram Sridhar – Rs 12 lakh

Shravan Kumar Reddy – Rs 13 lakh

The victims have urged the state government to take strict action against the fraudulent consultancies and assist them in recovering their money.

This incident adds to a growing number of employment fraud cases in India, where fake consultancies exploit job seekers with promises of overseas opportunities.