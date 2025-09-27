Telangana Medical Council suspends 5 doctors over malpractice charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Friday, September 26, announced the suspension of five doctors across the state.

The action was taken following allegations that the doctors were supporting unqualified practitioners and benefiting from them.

The council stated that such violations “would not be tolerated as they undermine the integrity of the medical profession.”

According to the council’s statement, Chaitanya Reddy from Bhongir, Gautam Reddy from Kothapet, Mallikarjun Rao from Vanasthalipuram, and Kannayya from Jubilee Hills have been suspended for a period of six months. Uma Maheshwar from Sangareddy has been suspended for one year.

Also Read TGMC shuts down 12 fake medical centers in Ranga Reddy

Decision taken after complaints, review: TGMC

The council emphasised that the decision was made after receiving credible complaints and conducting a review.

The suspended doctors have been instructed to surrender their registration certificates to the Medical Council within ten days.

Officials warned that failure to comply would lead to the permanent cancellation of their registrations.

The council reiterated that strict measures are being enforced to discourage any malpractice that compromises public health and medical standards in Telangana.