TGMC shuts down 12 fake medical centers in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: As many as 12 fake medical centers were shut down in a surprise inspection conducted by the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) in Shabad and Hayathabad areas of Rangareddy.

A few of their names are: Om Sai First Aid Centre, Mustafa clinic, Master clinic, Sri Sai clinic, Shravan First Aid center, and Zam Zam clinic.

TGMC chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar and vice-chairman Dr G Srinivas said that fake doctors had been illegally treating patients using drugs like steroids, painkillers, and antibiotics.

The TGMC warned of serious health implications of getting treated by a person with no medical certificates, and fatal repercussions of steroids and antibiotics administered without regulatory support.

The TGMC has appealed to the public to report fake doctors or unqualified individuals providing medical services to the WhatsApp number 9154382727.