Telangana Medical Council’s raids unravel brazen violations of NMC Act

Hyderabad: In a highly concerning development, a team of doctors from the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) have found that compounders and quacks disguised as doctors have been operating allopathic hospitals in the name of primary care and medical treatment, posing as medical practitioners in Devarakonda town of Nalgonda district.

TGMC vice-chairman Dr Gundagani Srinivas and TGMC member Dr Vishnu conducted inspections on fake hospitals in Devarakonda, Nalgonda district on Thursday, June 12.

During the inspections, a person named Rajeshwara Rao has been operating a clinic in Devarakonda under the name ‘Rajeshwara Rao Clinic,’ and a person named Padmavati has been running a clinic in Mall in the name of ‘Srinivas Polyclinic.’

A person named Ramesh, has been running Padmavati Hospital, and has posing as an expert with MBBS and MD in General Medicine. When questioned by the Medical Council members, he claimed to have pursued his MBBS in Russia, but has not submitted any certificates related to his degree.

A person named Jahangir who has been claiming to be a physiotherapist with a fake Bachelors in Physiotherapy (BPT) degree; was found to have been running an allopathic hospital prescribing allopathic medicines.

A person named Santosh was found to be prescribing allopathic medicines under the name of ‘Maharshi Clinic’ on a prescription in the name of a MBBS doctor named Venkat Reddy.

It has also come to the TGMC’s notice that a person named R Ramesh, who is only qualified as an optometrist, has been running ‘Akshara Hospital,’ performing eye surgeries and administering antibiotics.

The inspecting team found ‘First-aid’ boards outside the clinics, but allopathic medical clinics being run with fake and unqualified doctors.

They were found to be giving people high doses of antibiotic injections, steroid injections, and tablets regardless of the patient’s illness.

The inspection team also found antibiotics, steroids and other Schedule H drugs being sold without a qualified doctor’s prescription and without pharmacists.

They said they will file a complaint with the Drug Control Authority and the Pharmacy Council against the registered pharmacists concerned perpetrating wrongdoings.

As per the National Medical Council (NMC Act), only those who have completed MBBS and are registered with the Medical Council are allopathic doctors/medical practitioners. This is the exclusive right of these graduates. Dr Srinivas reminded that anyone else is ineligible to treat the patients.

He stated that without pursuing medical education as per the law, without passing the exams, without registering with the Medical Council, just by taking a few hours of first-aid training and registering with the rural medical associations and private medical practitioners’ associations; doesn’t qualify them as allopathic doctors/medical practitioners as per the NMC Act.

Dr Gundagani Srinivas informed that a case will be registered against them under the sections 34 and 54 of the NMC Act, and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on them, along with one year imprisonment under the Act.

“There is no law that allows an allopathic clinic to be established without a license under the name of a first-aid center to provide allopathic medicine within a limited period. Allopathic medicine within the scope of the first-aid center is imaginary.. only fiction.. not reality,” Dr Srinivas stated.