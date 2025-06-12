Interns at Telangana’s private medical colleges allege unpaid, slashed stipends

Hyderabad: Students from private medical colleges across Telangana have voiced concern over the non-payment of stipends. Many allege they are being paid meagre amounts, while others say they have not received their stipends for over two months.

Interns from various districts claim that despite repeated requests, the medical college authorities continue to ignore their demands. They further allege that the institutions are not complying with Government Order 59, issued in 2023, which mandates stipend payments to interns and postgraduate medical students.

As per GO 59, the stipend for interns must be increased by 15 percent every two years, with the current prescribed amount set at Rs 25,906 per month.

Siasat.com has accessed a representation submitted by interns from private colleges to Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, seeking urgent intervention.

Interns at the Telangana medical colleges said that the one-year internship is crucial, as any delay would cost them an attempt at the NEET PG entrance exam.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jagat*, an intern at a private college in Khammam, said, “The stipend hasn’t been paid for the past two to three months. We’ve submitted representations to the college authorities and the Director of Medical Education, but there’s been no response.”

Anudeep*, an intern from a Hyderabad-based private college, added, “Some faculty members make baseless remarks implying that we haven’t attended our postings. These claims can be used to penalise us.”

Also Read 95 percent of brain tumours are acquired, say Hyderabad doctors

Jayant*, another intern from Khammam, said, “Even though the GO clearly stipulates the stipend amount, colleges often charge an additional Rs 5,000 from students during admission. That money is what’s used to pay interns during the final-year internship.”

Some interns also alleged that their logbooks were not signed during this period, and that certain colleges are not adhering to the stipulated one-year internship duration.

Ajit*, a student at a private medical college in Karimnagar, said this issue has persisted since the formation of Telangana in 2014. “After COVID, the stipend was reduced to Rs 2,000, and that’s still what we’re being paid,” he said.

Others have reported being threatened with reduced attendance for demanding the stipend. Lokesh*, an intern from a college in Sangareddy, said, “We’ve been warned that our biometric attendance could be tampered with if we persist. This directly affects our future.”

(*Names of students have been changed to protect their identity.)