Four killed as car hits divider on Chennai-Bengaluru expressway

Kolar: Four persons died after a car overturned following a collision with a divider on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway near Maragal in Bangarapet taluk of Kolar district. One other occupant was critically injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary details, the car was travelling on the expressway when it crashed into the divider and overturned. The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle. Three people died at the spot, while another injured occupant reportedly died on the way to hospital.

The injured person was taken to a hospital in Kolar and is said to be in a critical condition. Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those who died. Initial information indicates that the victims were from Pune.

The Bangarapet police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are collecting details about the occupants and their journey while examining how the vehicle came to collide with the divider.

The incident is the latest in a series of accidents reported along the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway. Authorities are expected to ascertain the precise cause of the crash as part of the investigation.

In another accident reported from Bangarapet taluk, Kolar MP Mallesha Babu helped an injured man near Kamasamudra.

Jagadish from Thoppanahalli village was injured in the accident. The MP was travelling on the same route when he came across the incident. He immediately arranged an ambulance and ensured that the injured person was taken to hospital. The Kamasamudra police have jurisdiction over the second incident.