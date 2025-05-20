Four killed as private bus collides with truck in Telangana

Four people died on the spot.

Published: 20th May 2025 10:27 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: At least four people were killed when a private travel bus rammed into a truck in Parigi mandal of Vikarabad district, Telangana, on Monday night.

The incident occurred around midnight when the bus, carrying 60 passengers returning from a dinner reception in Rangapur mandal, collided with the truck from behind.

Due to the impact, the front side of the bus got stuck under the truck. Local residents and police faced difficulties extricating the bodies from the wreckage.

Four people died on the spot, while two dozen injured passengers were rushed to a local hospital in available vehicles. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary.

