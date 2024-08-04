Four killed in two separate road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in the city on Sunday, August 4.

A mother and son were killed in a head-on collision between an Activa and a TGSRTC bus at J P Dargah Road, Kothur mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, Hajira Begum, 35, went to J P Darga, along with her sons Abdul Rahim, 12, and Abdul Rahman, 10, on an Activa. The three persons were returning to Chandrayangutta. While reaching Nandigama, the Activa collided with the TSRTC bus at a high speed.

“Hajira Begum and Rahim died on the spot due to severe injuries. Rahman suffered injuries,” said Nandigama police. A case is booked.

In the other incident, at Gachibowli, two youngsters who were riding a bike were killed when they fell down from the Kothaguda flyover at Gachibowli road.

The victims K Rohith, 27, and Bala Prasanna, 26, were going on a bike from Majeedbanda towards Hafeezpet when the accident took place. Rohith was riding the bike while Prasanna was sitting pillion.

While passing through the flyover, Rohith rammed his bike onto the road median on the flyover at a high speed. “Due to the impact of the collision, both the youngsters were flung in the air and they landed on the road beneath the flyover,” said Gachibowli sub inspector Bhanu Prasad.

The local people and the police rushed them to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. The Gachibowli police booked a case.