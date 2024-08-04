Hyderabad: Seven including juvenile arrested for armed robbery

Hyderabad: The police have apprehended seven offenders, including one juvenile in connection with a dacoity case reported on Saturday, August 3. The officials recovered an iPhone, a gold chain, and a knife.

The accused have been identified as Aijaz Qureshi, Fardeen Khan, N Prashanth, K Sai, P Rajashekhar, Mohd Khaleel, G Abhilash Mohan, and a juvenile whose name has not been disclosed.

According to the police, the accused, who committed the robbery, gathered near Medplus Medical Hall in PS Nagar and intercepted Srimanth Kumar and his friends, who were travelling towards Asifnagar. At knifepoint, they robbed them of two cell phones, a gold chain, and a gold ring before fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint of Srimanth Kumar, police launched an investigation and apprehended the accused.

A case has been registered under 310(2), read with 3 (5) of BNS and Section 25 (1)(b) of the Arms Act.