Hyderabad: Mailardevpally cops arrest 4 for theft at workshop

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police solved the case of a robbery at a workshop in Katedan and arrested four persons who were involved in the theft.

The police recovered Rs 16 lakh cash from them. The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Aqeel (25), Shaik Adnan (21), Mohd Saif (25) and Syed Mohsin (28). Ch Srinivas, DCP Rajendranagar, said the four persons came to know about the cash kept at the company belonging to Mahender Kumar through some persons.

The accused then planned and robbed Rs 50 lakh cash kept in a cupboard in the company after threatening two workers Naresh and Kishan. A case was registered and the Mailardevpally police and CCS Rajendranagar nabbed the four persons. The police seized also a car and a motorcycle from them.

