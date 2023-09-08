Four looted arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 11:08 pm IST
Manipur Arms
Manipur Arms

Imphal: Combined security forces in Manipur have recovered four looted arms and four different types of ammunition along with some explosives from Imphal East and Churachandpur districts, officials said on Friday.

Peoples Career

Manipur police said in a statement that in the last 24 hours, the situation in different parts of the state has been tense with sporadic incidents of firing, arson and assembly of protesters.

Also Read
Manipur: 2 killed, Army major among 50 injured in fresh violence

However, movement of 450 goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items have been ensured, the statement said.

MS Education Academy

Strict security measures are being taken up in all the vulnerable locations and security escort is provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, it said.

In all, 128 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley areas, while the police detained 977 persons in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state.

The police statement also said that an 85-year-old Kuki woman was rescued by a civil society organisation along with the Manipur Police in Pallel, who was safely handed over to Tengnoupal district authorities.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 11:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button