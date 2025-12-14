Four of family die in road accident in Telangana

The family was going from Hyderabad to their native village to cast votes in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections scheduled on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Four members of a family died after their two-wheeler collided with a tractor trolley in Medak district of Telangana on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Pedda Shankarampet mandal at around 7.30 PM when the bike hit the rear of the tractor-trolley, resulting in the death of all four people on the two-wheeler.

The two-wheeler rider was unable to see the tractor-trolley due to poor visibility, they said, based on preliminary investigation.

The family was going from Hyderabad to their native village to cast votes in the second phase of the gram panchayat elections scheduled on Sunday.

Further investigation is on.

