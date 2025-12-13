Video: Hyderabad man kills 11-yr-old stepson, slams boy to the ground

Hyderabad: In a fit of rage, a man allegedly killed his 11-year-old stepson by violently slamming him to the ground in the Ghazi-e-Millat Colony area of Chandrayanagutta, Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on December 7, and the boy died while undergoing treatment on Friday, December 12.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows Sheikh Imran, an auto driver, in a verbal disagreement with Mohd Asghar and violently throwing the child to the ground.

In Ghazi-e-Millat Colony, Chandrayanagutta, an 11-year-old was allegedly murdered by his stepfather in broad daylight on Sunday, December 7.



CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused picking up the child and violently throwing him to the ground. pic.twitter.com/OjMHcVgaEp — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 13, 2025

According to reports, Asghar’s mother, Nafees Begum, had divorced her first husband and was living with Imran for the last six years in First Lancer, a prominent locality.

Nafees Begum told media that Imran had been harbouring hate for her children as they still bore her first husband’s name. “Imran lured me by claiming he would take care of us as their own. But that was not the case. He was under a lot of debt,” she said.

Neighbourhood enmity

Asghar reportedly had enmity with the neighbours living downstairs. He constantly warned the children not to visit them.

After a recent altercation with the neighbours, 11-year-old Asghar had allegedly used offensive language against Imran, leading to the brutal assault.

“He had an argument with my son over talking with the neighbours. Instead of trying to solve the matter maturely, he killed him. I lost my son,” the aggrieved mother, who found her critically injured son inside Imran’s auto and began screaming for help.

The child was initially rushed to Owaisi Hospital where doctors referred to the Gandhi Hospital due to the severity.

However, Asghar succumbed to his injuries on December 12.

Nafees Begum also has a 15-year-old daughter.

Also Read Azharuddin announces action after Hyderabad school students suffer food poisoning

Initially reported as an accident

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chandrayanagutta SI Mallesham confirmed that Begum had first reported the case on December 7, claiming that the boy had fallen from above their house.

“He told me he would get the doctor and return, and switched off his phone,” Nafees Begum told reporters.

Angered and upset, she filed a complaint against him on December 10. The mother has vowed to physically harm Imran if she ever comes across him, stating, “Give him the strictest punishment as soon as possible.”

Seeking justice for her young child, Nafees Begum warned young women to be cautious of men who promise a good life but end up cheating and abusing them.