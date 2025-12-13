Azharuddin announces action after Hyderabad school students suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: The minister for minorities welfare of Telangana, Mohammed Azharuddin, on Saturday announced the action taken after school students in Hyderabad suffered food poisoning.

On Thursday night, sixteen students from the Minority Gurukul School in Baghlingampally fell ill after reportedly consuming contaminated food.

Hyderabad school students experienced stomach aches

According to reports, after consuming the food, the children began experiencing severe stomach aches and vomiting.

Seeing the health condition of the students, the school staff rushed them to King Koti Hospital for urgent medical care.

Fortunately, doctors have confirmed that all students are now in stable condition.

Azharuddin’s response

In response to the situation, Mohammed Azharuddin made a statement. He announced the immediate suspension of the hostel deputy warden, the school principal, and the in-charge official connected to the incident.

He also confirmed that action is being initiated against the supplier of the food materials. The health of the children is improving and they are expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next day or two, he added.

The minister further emphasized that it was inappropriate for certain groups to attempt to politicize the unfortunate event.