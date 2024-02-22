Four officials arrested in Telangana sheep distribution scam

Hyderabad: The anti-corruption bureau has arrested four officials for their alleged involvement in irregularities in sheep distribution scheme, a flagship initiative by the previous government. A recent CAG report indicated massive irregularities and corruption in the scheme.

The officials in custody include assistant director of the Medchal Animal Husbandry Department Aditya, underground water officer of Rangareddy district Raghupathi Reddy, deputy director of adult education Ganesh; and the assistant director of Kamareddy veterinary hospital Ravi.

Major irregularities, such as the fabrication of invoices and the duplication of ear tags, as well as the improper usage of ambulances, two-wheelers, and other vehicles for the transportation of sheep were reported.

The scheme’s execution and governance measures are called into question due to the substantial sum of Rs 253.93 crore that was involved in fraudulent activities.

‘126 sheep transported on a two-wheeler’

In one case, the CAG report found that an ambulance was used to transport 84 sheep in a single trip in Khammam district, while scamsters quoted in records that they transported 126 sheep in a single trip in Sangareddy district on a two-wheeler.

In another instance, they used a cab to transport 168 sheep in a single trip in Mahbubnagar district, while an auto was used in Nalgonda district to ferry 126 sheep.

The ACB is actively investigating the matter to uncover additional details.

ACB probe

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched an investigation in January into the sheep distribution scheme after allegations surfaced that some beneficiaries were deceived and that officials were involved in the scam.

Gachibowli police registered a case in December after some people filed complaints against the officials and middlemen, including two assistant directors of the animal husbandry department and two contractors.

BRS launched scheme in 2017

They were accused of being involved in a scam of Rs 2.1 crore in the sheep distribution scheme.

The Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited (TSSFGDCFL), under the animal husbandry and fisheries departments, has been implementing the scheme to provide sustainable livelihood to traditional shepherd families.

It was launched by the previous BRS government in April 2017.

Under the scheme, the government provides 75 percent of the cost of a sheep, and the remaining 25 percent is borne by the beneficiary.