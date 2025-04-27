Four Pakistani nationals depart Hyderabad after India revokes visas

Hyderabad: Four Pakistan nationals, who were in Hyderabad on short-term visas, have left the city during the weekend, after the Union government announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27, following the deadly terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The departed include a male, two females and a child. While the man left the city the previous day, the women and the child took a direct flight to Dubai on Sunday.

According to police, Telangana has 250 Pakistani nationals, of whom 213 live in Hyderabad. “As many as 208 nationals live under the limits of the Hyderabad police commissionerate, 39 in the Cyberabad commissionerate, and three reside in the Rachakonda commissionerate,” police said, adding many are staying on long-term visas.

On April 24, India announced it would revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27. The following day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond Sunday.

The Central government advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest.