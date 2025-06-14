Four Pardhi gang women held for sandalwood theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Police on Friday, June 13, arrested four Pardhi women from Madhya Pradesh for their suspected roles in a series of organised sandalwood thefts across the city.

The arrested women formed part of a larger group of thieves who operated in and around the Jubilee Hills and Madhuranagar police station areas, including the NI-MSME campus in Yousufguda.

As per police, the gang has approximately 23 members, women and children as well, who entered Hyderabad about 20 days back. Disguised as families of brass malas vendors, they employed children to distract people and escape the police and authorities’ suspicions.

Police added that the gang executed the robberies in a methodical and well-planned process, indicating a sophisticated interstate network engaged in sandalwood smuggling.

The sandalwood stolen was alleged to be sold to local smugglers. Four women have been arrested, while over 19 gang members are absconding at present. A manhunt has been initiated to locate the rest of the accused persons and break the entire network. Investigation continues.