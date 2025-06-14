HYDRAA chief orders Chintal Basti drain de-silting, encroachment removal

Hyderabad: In an attempt to prevent urban flooding ahead of the monsoon, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday, June 13, directed officials to expedite the removal of garbage and encroachments from major stormwater drains, particularly in Chintal Basti and surrounding areas.

During an inspection of the Bulkapur drain expansion works, Ranganath noted that a 15-metre-wide section of the nala near Banjara Hills Road No 12 and the Pinchanu Office had been encroached upon by nearly seven metres towards Chintal Basti. The encroachments were cleared earlier this week, but officials noted that a portion of the culvert remains obstructed.

Also Read Pipeline at Chintal Basti damaged during HYDRAA drive restored

Ranganath instructed JCBs to be deployed inside the canal to clear accumulated garbage and ensure the free flow of water. He emphasised that all blockages must be removed without delay and ordered immediate action against encroachments on other stretches of the drain.

“Drainage flow must not be hindered anywhere. Encroachments should be removed swiftly, especially in flood-prone localities,” Ranganath said.

The Bulkapur Nala originates from Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpalli and passes through several areas, including Miakhan Gadda, Janwada, Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Rayadurgam, OU Colony, Sheikhpet, BJR Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Hakimsha Viratnagar, Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam Military Area, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basti, Tummal Basti and Khairatabad before draining into Hussain Sagar

Desilting and anti-encroachment operations will be expedited in the coming days to minimise flood risks during heavy rains.