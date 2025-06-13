Pipeline at Chintal Basti damaged during HYDRAA drive restored

Hyderabad: The pipeline at Chintal Basti, which was damaged during HYDRAA’s encroachment removal drive a day earlier, was restored by 2 pm on Friday, June 13.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director, Ashok Reddy, conducted a surprise inspection at the place and instructed that the repairs be completed immediately.

Reddy asked for the supply to be restored promptly, ensuring that locals do not face issues. He also suggested that proper arrangements be made to strengthen the newly constructed pipeline.

A 300 mm diameter pipeline supplying fresh water from Banjara Hills sump outlet to Masab Tank and AC Guards was damaged on Thursday during HYDRAA’s nala encroachment drive.

After the repair work water supply was restored as usual to all the areas within the AC Guards, Chintal Basti, and Masab Tank. Earlier, water was supplied to the people of the affected areas through free tankers.