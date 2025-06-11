HYDRAA clears encroachments on Bulkapur nala culvert at Chintal Basti

HYDRAA cleared nearly 7 meters of illegal encroachments on a 15-meter-wide culvert which had been obstructing flow of the nala.

Published: 11th June 2025 8:23 pm IST
Image shows HYDRAA conducting demolition activity at Chintal Basti on June 11.
Hyderabad: In a major step towards restoring the historic Bulkapur Nala, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive in Chintal Basti on Wednesday, June 11.

HYDRAA teams cleared nearly 7 meters of illegal encroachments on a 15-meter-wide culvert near Banjara Hills Road No.12, which had been obstructing the natural flow of the nala. The encroachments included a sand depot, a small cement shop, and a tin-sheet shed, all of which were dismantled.

Officials stated that the encroachments were affecting the drainage system and contributing to urban flooding during monsoons.

The culvert leads into the Bulkapur Nala, which originates from Bulkapur Lake in Shankarpally and flows through Nagulapalli, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Darga, Mehdipatnam, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basti, and Tummalabasti before joining the Hussain Sagar.

HYDRAA is also carrying out widening works near the pension office in the area as part of the ongoing drainage expansion and nala restoration project across the Hyderabad.

Officials assured that further action will be taken to prevent encroachments and ensure the smooth flow of stormwater drains, especially ahead of the monsoon season.

