Four percent reservation for Muslims in govt jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the wake of Telangana’s Ministry of Finance approval for 30,453 jobs recruitment there is great optimism among the aspirants of these jobs. They are anxiously waiting for the notification while preparing for these exams.

After the Ministry of Finance approval, the Telangana state public service commission, Telangana state-level Police recruitment board, Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board, and district selection committee may likely to release notifications anytime.

It is being said that the process of notification has been completed in most of these departments and within the next 3 to 6 months the process of exams, interviews, and appointments will be completed.

Preparations for the Telangana state public service commission and other exams are currently underway.

There will be a 4% reservation for Muslims on the jobs approved by the finance department.