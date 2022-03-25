Four percent reservation for Muslims in govt jobs in Telangana

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 25th March 2022 11:27 am IST
Hyderabad: Job fair to take place in Chaderghat; over 4K vacancies to fill up
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In the wake of Telangana’s Ministry of Finance approval for 30,453 jobs recruitment there is great optimism among the aspirants of these jobs.  They are anxiously waiting for the notification while preparing for these exams.

After the Ministry of Finance approval, the Telangana state public service commission, Telangana state-level Police recruitment board, Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board, and district selection committee may likely to release notifications anytime.

It is being said that the process of notification has been completed in most of these departments and within the next 3 to 6 months the process of exams, interviews, and appointments will be completed.

MS Education Academy

Preparations for the Telangana state public service commission and other exams are currently underway.

There will be a 4% reservation for Muslims on the jobs approved by the finance department.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button