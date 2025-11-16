Four robbers in police uniform held in Telangana; gold, silver seized

Hyderabad: The Ramgagundam police in Karimnagar on Saturday, November 15, arrested four people for committing robberies in police uniforms. Gold and silver were recovered from the accused.

The gang included a criminal who served jail time and a security supervisor who looted a house in Garrepally village while wearing police uniforms. According to the Ramagundam police, the accused threatened the victims with dire consequences if they told anyone about the theft.

The police seized 115.4 grams of gold ornaments, 472 grams of silver items, Rs 10,000 in cash, handcuffs, sweaters with fake police logos, gloves, and fake number plates.

The accused were apprehended near Katnapally while attempting to sell the stolen gold in Peddapalli district.

Addressing the media, Karimnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, P Karunakar said that the accused were identified as Nagula Kumaraswamy, 55, Tippari Ravinder, 51, Purushotama Nagaraju, 48, and Povari Shyam Rao, 49.

The DCP said, “The robbery occurred on November 10 at around 4.15 a.m. at the residence of Sankari Lakshmi, 51, a farmer in Garrepally. The accused used fake police uniforms and handcuffs, one of which was purchased online through the Meesho app, to gain entry into the house.”

The accused called Lakshmi’s son Ramesh out, as the woman opened the door, the accused claimed to be from the Karimnagar One Town police investigating a case regarding counterfeit currency allegedly hidden in the house.

Ramesh was handcuffed, and the family was forced to open lockers after which the accused stole the gold, silver and cash.

Kumaraswamy, who met two of his accomplices in Cherlapally Jail 18 years ago, planned the robbery after learning about the financial debts of the others. Nagaraju suggested Ramesh’s house as an easy target, noting that it was located on the outskirts and Ramesh’s wife was away.

The family was threatened with death if they resisted. To mislead the victims, the robbers took the handcuffs with them and told the family to collect their bag from the Karimnagar One Town Police Station in the morning before fleeing in two cars.

Sultanabad police teams tracked down the four suspects on the same day near Katnapally village as they were travelling to Karimnagar to sell the stolen gold.