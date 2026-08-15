Four trains to halt at Hitech City Railway Station during Dasara

Hyderabad: To reduce passenger rush from October 9 to 26 during Dasara, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday, August 14, announced that four special trains will temporarily halt at the Hitech City Railway Station.

With less than two months for the festive season to begin, a large influx of passengers is expected at the Secunderabad and Lingampalli railway stations.

Starting from October 9, Train No 17255 Narasapur–Lingampalli will reach the hitech city railway station at 4:45 am and leave at 4:46 am.

Similarly, Train No 17256 Lingampally-Narasapur will reach the station at 9:08 pm and depart at 9:09 pm.

Train No 12775 Kakinada Town-Lingampally will arrive at the hitech city railway station at 7:10 am and leave at 7:11 am.

And Train No 12776 Lingampally-Kakinada Town will reach the station at 7:08 pm and leave at 7:09 pm.

“Passengers who have already booked their journeys from Lingampally can avail themselves of the facility to board at Hitech City station during the aforementioned period, if needed and in accordance with existing procedures—by changing their boarding point to Hitech City at no extra cost,” read a press release.