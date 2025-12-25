Four women from Telangana killed in accident in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: As many as four women from Telangana’s Asifabad district died in an accident in Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 24.

At least two people were injured in the accident. The accident occurred near Sondo village in Devada Tehsil in Chandrapur.

According to reports, Zakir, a resident of Nizamuddin Colony in Kagaznagar town, had travelled to Nagpur along with his family and relatives for medical treatment.

While returning after midnight, the car reportedly went out of control and plunged from the bridge.

The victims were identified as Zakir’s wife Salma Begum, his daughter, Shabri and his two relatives Afgha Begum and Sahara. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Chandrapur where they were being treated.

The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.