Four-year-old boy stuck in lift gate, dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of death due to a lift, a four-year-old boy died after getting stuck in the gate of an elevator in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Muktaba Apartments, which falls under the jurisdiction of Asif Nagar Police Station.

Details of the incident

As per the details, the boy who is identified as Narender died while playing in the lift.

The boy who was the son of the apartment’s watchman was caught in the lift’s collapsible doors when it started ascending.

He was later found in the lift in an unconscious state, lying in a pool of blood.

Although the boy was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Lift accident claimed 6-year-old’s life in Hyderabad

Last month, in a similar incident, another boy who was aged 6 years got stuck between an elevator and a concrete slab in an apartment located in the Shanti Nagar locality of Masab Tank.

Although he was rescued, he died while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital on Saturday, February 22.

In the past month, lift accidents have claimed lives of two children in Hyderabad.