Four-year-old recites Hanuman Chalisa in 2 minutes 53 seconds

Chikkamagaluru: A four-year-one-month-old boy from Tarikere taluk has surprised devotees with his remarkable memory and recitation skills by reciting all 40 verses of the Hanuman Chalisa in just 2 minutes and 53 seconds. His achievement has earned him a place in the India Book of Records.

Ishan Krishna, son of Madhusudan and Supriya of Gadigalli village in Tarikere taluk, has attracted attention for his ability to memorise and recite the complete Hanuman Chalisa fluently at such a young age.

Born on February 9, 2022, Ishan has achieved the feat through regular practice, concentration and encouragement from his parents. His ability to remember and recite all 40 verses without interruption has drawn appreciation from people familiar with his achievement.

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According to the information provided, Ishan’s name has also been included in the records of World Records India, India Book of Records, Kalam’s World Records and Karnataka Book of Records for his talent and spiritual knowledge.

The young achiever has reportedly received several national and international honours, including Spiritual Genius of the Year 2026, Proud Kannadiga 2026, Swami Vivekananda Global Icon Award, Bharat Ratna Legacy Award and Mother Teresa Humanitarian Service Award.

Ishan’s achievement has been particularly appreciated by those who see his interest in shloka recitation as an example for children of his generation. His parents’ support and his continued practice have played an important role in developing his interest and memory skills.

The young boy’s fluent recitation at such an early age has drawn appreciation from across Karnataka, with many people praising his concentration and ability to memorise the verses. His achievement has also brought recognition to his family and village.