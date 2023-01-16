Four youths drown in Telangana irrigation project

The youths, all belonging to one family, had gone for swimming in the project while celebrating Sankranti.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th January 2023 9:50 pm IST
Two students from Telangana drown in US lake
Representaional Image

Hyderabad: Four youths drowned in Kotipalli irrigation project in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Manneguda village of Pudur mandal.

The youths, all belonging to one family, had gone for swimming in the project while celebrating Sankranti.

Also Read
Andhra couple drown in frozen US lake

The deceased were identified as Jagdish, Rakesh, Rajesh and Venkatesh. Police, with the help of swimmers, pulled out the bodies and shifted them for autopsy.

Two of the four men had entered water and when they were drowning, the other two on the banks rushed to their rescue but they too drowned.

MLA M. Anand visited the district hospital and consoled the family of the deceased.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button