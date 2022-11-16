Fourth female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 is..

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is getting spicier with each passing day, thanks to the makers of the controversial show who have been throwing googlies every day. Right from ugly fights to love angles, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is currently one of the most-watched content on television. Like every season, this year too contestants are also making the most of the opportunities to entertain the audience. However, every week one unlucky contestant gets eliminated based on audience votes.

5th elimination is nearing and housemates who got nominated for upcoming eviction are — Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Buzz has is that it’s time for the fourth female contestant to leave the show. As per loyal viewers’ prediction, Soundarya Sharma has a high chance to say goodbye to Bigg Boss 16 this week. A few fans are also saying that Tina should get evicted next as they feel she is ‘over confient’. However, we will have to wait till the episode airs to see which contestant will get eliminated next.

Image Source: Colors Twitter

Top Contestants

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Contestants who are being loved by the audience and emerging as top contestants in the show are — Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.

Who do you think will get eliminated from BB 16 this week? Which housemate are you saving? Comment below.