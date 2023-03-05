Foxconn’s ‘no definitive pact’ statement stirs row in Telangana, Karnataka

Hyderabad: Days after the visit of Foxconn chairman Young Liu’s visit to the country followed by several meetings with national and state leaders ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, a row on the ‘actuality’ of investments has stirred up in both the southern states.

Announcements made by Telangana and Karnataka governments

After the Foxconn chairman’s meeting with chief minister KCR, Telangana government announced that the company has decided to set up electronics manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad along with the generation of over 1 lakh jobs in a period of ten years.

“The historic deal has potential to generate employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years.

@HonHai_Foxconn Technology Group and Govt. of Telangana signed an agreement today at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad to this effect,” Telangana CMO tweeted on Thursday.

The historic deal has potential to generate employment to over one lakh people over a period of 10 years. @HonHai_Foxconn Technology Group and Govt. of Telangana signed an agreement today at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad to this effect. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 2, 2023

Also, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted on Friday that Apple would build iPhones at a new plant in the state, creating employment of around 100,000, post a meeting with Young Liu.

Agreement signed with Foxconn, leading electronics major, to make major investment in state after a detailed discussion with co’s C’man Young Liu. It will expected to create 1 lakh jobs. 300 acres of land near Bengaluru Int. airport allocated.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/oDPQMQbVPo — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 3, 2023

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and a primary Apple iPhone assembler. The Karnataka chief minister stated on Saturday that the corporation will receive approximately 300 acres of property near Kempegowda International Airport.

What Foxconn said

Post these announcements, Foxconn stated on Saturday that its chairman had visited India, but denied having ‘entered into any binding, definitive agreements’ following reports that it was preparing major investments in the nation.

“Foxconn has not entered into binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip. Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn,” the company’s statement read.

Foxconn said employment figures currently being reported ‘do not equate to direct jobs’ with the company.

Opposition parties in both states took over the situation and slammed the respective ruling governments over the confusion.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called Basavaraj Bommai a ‘Liar’ for making the announcement of a deal.

“LIER – LIER, Thy name is

@BSBommai

!

CM Bommai’s claim of Foxconn signing agreement with Bommai Govt, making Apple iPhones & creating 1,00,000 jobs are AN EXERCISE IN “FAKERY” !

Probably cancelled because they didn’t give 40% Commission.

CM Bommai should publicly apologize!” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

LIAR – LIAR https://t.co/QJ6nyP7I2C — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 5, 2023

The BJP which is in opposition in Telangana questioned KTR over the ‘definitive agreement’ statement of the company.

“Dear @KTRBRS,

Why is Foxconn saying they have not signed any definitive investment agreement? & the numbers touted in media are wrong?

Is Foxconn lying?

I believe our Gumasta version that Foxconn investment in Hyd due solely to your efforts was the biggest ever in Free India,” BJP spokesperson Kishore Poreddy tweeted.

Maybe it was an MoU for possible investment?

Can you clarify if it's a misunderstanding?



It's so disappointing. I was so happy that mobile mfg was finally coming to TS.



Karnataka already has Pegatron. Tamil Nadu has Wistron & Foxconn. Andhra & Maharashtra have Foxconn units. — Kishore Poreddy (@krporeddy) March 4, 2023

The response from the respective state governments is yet to be seen.